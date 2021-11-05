The Seven Deadly Sins Gets Action Figures From McFarlane Toys

The Seven Deadly Sins recently wrapped up the fifth and final season of the anime on Netflix with Dragon’s Judgement and brought the whole series to a close with the Cursed by Light film last month. However, fans can dive back into the world thanks to McFarlane Toys, who have released the first wave of action figures based on the anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins McFarlane Toys figure lineup includes 7-inch scale figures of Meliodas, Ban, and Escanor based on their looks from Season 3 of the anime. Each figure has up to 22 points of articulation and the accessories outlined in the list below.

The Seven Deadly Sins Wave 1 Meliodas 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($19.99): “Meliodas is the Dragon’s Sin of Wrath and captain of the Seven Deadly Sins, and the owner of the renowned tavern Boar Hat. His Sacred Treasure is the Demon Sword Lostvayne and his inherent power is Full Counter.” The Meliodas figure includes his Demon Sword Lostvayne, sheath, and a base.

The Seven Deadly Sins Wave 1 Ban 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($19.99): “Ban is the Fox’s Sin of Greed of the Seven Deadly Sins. His Sacred Treasure is the Holy Staff Courechouse. He is known for his super resilience due to his time spent in Purgatory, and formerly his immortality makes him impossible to kill.” The Ban figure comes with his Holy Staff Courechouse and a base.

The Seven Deadly Sins Wave 1 Escanor 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($19.99): “Escanor was the Lion’s Sin of Pride of the Seven Deadly Sins, the former second prince of the Kingdom of Castellio, and the man known throughout the Kingdom of Liones as “The Strongest Holy Knight”. His Sacred Treasure was the Divine Axe, Rhitta, and his inherent power was called Sunshine, which made him renowned for gaining immense power during the day, and gradually becoming weaker with the setting of the sun, leaving him frail and submissive at night.” The Escanor figure includes his Divine Axe Rhitta and a base.

Pre-orders are for all three figures are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 each with a release date set for January 2022. You won’t be charged until they ship. If you are unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, you can stream the anime and the films on Netflix now. The synopsis reads:

“In a troubled kingdom plagued with corrupted knights, the only salvation will come from sin. From the studio behind Fairy Tail comes a brand-new action-adventure that proves there’s more than one side to a story. When Holy Knights arrest her father and sisters, Princess Elizabeth seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Once revered, the Sins betrayed the kingdom and became fearsome fugitives that no man is willing to face-a far cry from the heroes this princess needs.”