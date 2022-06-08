The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh Shares First Character Designs

✖

Netflix is gearing up for the release of a new set of The Seven Deadly Sins movies, and has released the first character designs from the upcoming The Grudge of Edinburgh movies! Although the original manga series has come to an end, the story has continued with an official sequel series following a completely new set of characters. But the final moments of the full anime had teased a much more promising continuation with Meliodas and Elizabeth confirming their romance, and now a new set of movies heading to Netflix is teasing that we will actually get to see an adventure all about their child.

The Grudge of Edinburgh is teasing a completely new adventure in the series following Meliodas and Elizabeth's son, and Netflix is gearing up for the release of the first movie later this year with some special new art! Debuted during Netflix's Geeked Week this year, Nakaba Suzuki has crafted the very first character designs for the new project that tease the kinds of new faces we'll see in action when it finally hits. You can check it out below:

here's some character art for The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh, a spin-off film that tells the story of Meliodas' son

🔱 #GeekedWeek🗡️

¡Nuevas ilustraciones de The Seven Deadly Sins: El rencor de Edimburgo, el spin-off que narra la historia del hijo de Meliodas! pic.twitter.com/5L3uzzVxYM — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 8, 2022

Hitting Netflix later this December, The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh will be told in multiple parts directed by Bob Shirohata. With an original story from series creator Nakaba Suzuki, Netflix describes the new films as such, "Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people's wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way."

If you wanted to catch The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run, you can now find the five season TV anime and two feature films now streaming with Netflix. They tease the original anime series with, "When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm." There's also an official manga sequel series that will be debuting its own official anime adaptation in the near future too.

What do you think? How do you feel about the look of The Seven Deadly Sins' new movies so far? What are you hoping to see in action when they release? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!