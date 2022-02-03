Netflix Shares Details on The Seven Deadly Sins’ New Movie

The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the biggest anime franchises that makes up the ever-expanding roster of Netflix’s anime library, with the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Beastars, and Baki Hanma being a few other major additions. While it was confirmed that a new movie was arriving for the franchise in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, it seems that 2022 will only be the start of the new adventures as this film is listed as part one, as the streaming service reveals new information in a recent blurb.

While it was known late last year that The Seven Deadly Sins would be making a comeback this year, the streaming service has released some new information about the upcoming film which is set to continue the legacy of the Sins.

If you didn’t catch the original teaser trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, you can watch the upcoming adventure landing this year below:

The official Netflix blurb regarding the upcoming release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1, which will be following the story of the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth, reads as such:

“Bob Shirahata helms this anime spin-off of hit manga The Seven Deadly Sins by Nakaba Suzuki, who has written a new original story: “Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.”

Currently, the story created by Nakaba Suzuki is continuing via the pages of the spin-off manga, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, which follows a new band of heroes navigating the world that so many have come to know and love over the years. Launching earlier this year, the series has yet to be optioned for an anime series of its own, but considering the popularity of the Sins, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised.

