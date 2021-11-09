Netflix Debuts First Look at New The Seven Deadly Sins Movie, Grudge of Edinburgh

Netflix has debuted the first look at a new The Seven Deadly Sins movie, Grudge of Edinburgh! It was previously reported that The Seven Deadly Sins would be getting a new anime following the release of its fifth and final season and sequel movie, but that report was for the sequel series. It turns out that Netflix had something else in mind entirely as they are now producing a brand new spin-off feature film set after the events of the main series and following Melodias and Elizabeth’s son, Tristan!

As part of their latest Netflix Japan 2021 special presentation, Netflix has announced that The Seven Deadly Sins franchise would be continuing with a new feature film that Netflix confirmed is a spin-off set within the world of the series. Following Tristan instead of his famous parents, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh features an original story from series creator Nakaba Suzuki and is touted as Part 1 of an even bigger adventure to come. You can check out the first look at the new movie with Netflix’s debut trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since this is an original story from Suzuki himself, there is unfortunately very little we know of what to expect from the new movie outside of it being a multi-part effort. What is a major surprise, however, is the animation style as the spin-off eschews the traditional hand drawn animation from the main anime series in favor of more CG animation. As for the production studio and staff behind this newest effort, however, very little is known on that front as well. But thankfully the anime is now all in one place.

The entire five season run of The Seven Deadly Sins’ anime series is now streaming with Netflix if you wanted to catch up with the series. Not only that, but you can find the two feature films streaming with the service as well and those include the original film crafted by Suzuki that picks up from right after the anime series ended. Now the franchise will be heading into a whole new era next, so what do you think?

What do you think of this first look at The Seven Deadly Sins’ next movie effort? What are you hoping to see from the spin-off series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!