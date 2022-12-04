The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Releases New Clip: Watch

The Seven Deadly Sins is getting ready for its next major comeback, and Netflix is gearing up for its new premiere with the release of a new clip showing off a scene from The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! With the TV anime and follow up feature film wrapping up the story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, it turns out that there's much more for this universe to explore as Suzuki has returned to the franchise with a new story exploring the next generation of young knights fighting a terrible new threat. It's also going to look much differently too.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is getting ready to hit Netflix around the world later this month, Netflix has dropped a new look from the fully CG animated movie showing off a rather intense moment between Meliodas, Elizabeth, and their son being introduced as the main star for the new movie, Tristan. You can check it out to get a glimpse of the new movie in motion from this new The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh clip in the video below:

When is The Seven Deadly Sins' New Movie Coming Out?

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh's multiple parts will be directed Bob Shirohata, with Ayumu Murase will be leading the cast as Tristan. With Part 1 of this new sequel project releasing on Netflix worldwide beginning on December 20th, there's plenty of time if you wanted to catch up on The Seven Deadly Sins' anime. If you wanted to do so, you can now find all five seasons and currently available movies streaming with Netflix. As for what to expect from the new movie, Netflix describes the story as such:

"14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce's intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…"

How do you feel about this newest look at The Seven Deadly Sins' next new movie? How do you feel about its style thus far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!