The Seven Deadly Sins Sequel Announces TV Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins is coming back for another round, and it seems the anime has big plans in store for its comeback. After its mainline series closed last year, all eyes are on Nakaba Suzuki’s ongoing sequel. After all, a new report has confirmed Four Knights of the Apocalypse is getting an anime, and it will be here before fans know it.

The report comes from Japan as fans online spotted an ad for the sequel’s adaptation just recently. As you can see below, the visual shows the star of Four Knights of the Apocalypse with Meliodas, and it says the sequel’s anime is in production right now.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is getting an anime adaptation! Congratulations Nakaba-sensei ☺️🎉 pic.twitter.com/lQys3qNyHH — Suzuki Art (@ArtOfNakaba) May 7, 2022

Of course, there are no other details about the adaptation available at this moment. No studio or crew has been tied to the project, so fans can look forward to learning more about The Seven Deadly Sins‘ future as the year goes on.

For those unfamiliar with the series’ sequel, Four Knight of the Apocalypse tells the story of Percival, a young hero who goes on his own journey 16 years after the original series finale. Percival learns he is fated to become one of several knights fabled to destroy the world, and the Kingdom of Camelot puts a bounty on him for this reason. Determined to change his fate, Percival travels the world to find his three destined companions, and he runs into several familiar faces along the way.

Started in January 2021, Four Knights of the Apocalypse has six volumes to its name, and Nakaba Suzuki is putting out new chapters regularly. The sequel has been met with positive reviews from fans overseas, so it is hardly surprising to hear an anime is in the works. And if fans are lucky, well – maybe this new show will be overseen by a studio capable of overhauling the franchise’s lackluster animation.

What do you think of this latest update on The Seven Deadly Sins? Do you think the series is ready for its sequel to hit the small screen?