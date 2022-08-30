The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Release Date

The Seven Deadly Sins has kept its head down as of late, but that is because the anime has been busy behind the scenes. While the franchise carries on with a sequel manga overseas, all eyes are on its next Netflix release. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is on the horizon, and fans have been told when they can expect the movie's first half to drop.

The update came today from none other than Netflix. The streaming service shared a slew of incoming titles ahead of October's arrival, and the Netflix calendar went ahead and prepped fans for The Seven Deadly Sins' comeback. After all, the movie will go live just ahead of the winter holidays, so fans will need to plan their marathon wisely.

According to Netflix, the new movie will be released on December 20th. Right now, there is no word on whether this release date is global, but fans expect The Seven Deadly Sins to launch its movie internationally this winter. After all, the wait for this sequel has been a long one, and The Seven Deadly Sins is a big enough IP to float a global launch.

As for what this movie will entail, Netflix has kept its story details on the down low to date. We do know the movie will take place after The Seven Deadly Sins' final season, and it will follow Tristan this time around. Meliodas and Elizabeth's son will embark on an adventure to control his Demon Clan abilities, but their journey to Edinburgh Castle gets complicated before long. So if you want more details on the big release, you can find the official synopsis for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh below:

"Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people's wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way."

Are you excited to check out this next entry of The Seven Deadly Sins? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.