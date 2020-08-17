Netflix Sparks Fan-War Over the Best Fighter in The Seven Deadly Sins
The Seven Deadly Sins recently debuted its third big season, Imperial Wrath of the Gods, on Netflix and now the platform has sparked a fan war over which character is the best fighter in the series. Upon its debut, the series took over social media as fans quickly binged through the newest season of the series featuring grander fights against even stronger foes that the Sins had faced in the first two seasons (and OVA special) previously released on Netflix. It was also a better showing for the one Sin who did not appear in the series until the second season, Escanor the Sin of Pride.
After making a huge stamp on the anime with the second season, Escanor really went for broke in Season 3. It's why Netflix's official Twitter account thought to give Escanor a huge shout out with fans. But at the same time, it sparked a fan-war over whether or not Escanor is truly the best of the Seven Deadly Sins crew. Naturally, fans both agreed and disagreed with this decision:
who is the best Seven Deadly Sin and why is it Escanor pic.twitter.com/8uZubO281J— NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020
Read on to see who fans are picking for their choice of The Seven Deadly Sins' best fighter, and let us know your choice! Who's the strongest? Who's the coolest? Who's the best character in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Maybe Netflix is Onto Something Here...
Easily this king pic.twitter.com/O7pLapZlRf— ЦПΉIПGΣD_ӨMΣGΛ♎ (@Villainofmylife) August 12, 2020
"Who Decided That?"
When someone says that the best Sin is anybody but Escanor: pic.twitter.com/lxJnizdu8K— Kyle Martin (@SuckerNumberTwo) August 13, 2020
Lots of Support for Escanor!
Of course is him duh PRAISE THE SUN!! pic.twitter.com/DmUtPfVOKW— Johnbatista100 (@JohnRiv4) August 12, 2020
Don't Forget Merlin!
It’s actually Merlin but whatevs pic.twitter.com/CK24jfFTZn— Someone (@Bondos_b) August 13, 2020
Main Character is Best Character?
I got Mel pic.twitter.com/UlFdZwgMez— 5 inches all u need (@Authentic_Mar20) August 13, 2020
What About Gowther?
Ban's Definitely in the Running for Sexiest...
Actually, the best Deadly Sin is the Deadly Sexy BAN!!! pic.twitter.com/yiciZzwM8m— Camila Santo (@oh_kami_sama) August 12, 2020
Yeah, Maybe it is Ban?
It’s definitely Ban but go off ig pic.twitter.com/pKcpvjISEE— danchou😏 (@seraiah001) August 13, 2020
