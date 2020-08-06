The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Overtakes Twitter Following Netflix Release
The Seven Deadly Sins is back for a new round over on Netflix. It has been a while since the anime put out its third full season, but it was shown to a limited pool of fans. Now, Netflix has brought the anime over for audiences in the United States to watch, and its release has been trending on social media since season three went live.
If you check out the slides below, you can see just a few of the reactions fans have shared. It seems like excitement is high for season three since it did take time for Netflix to get its episodes out. That means lots of fans have been waiting on the streaming giant to put The Seven Deadly Sins in order, and that has finally happened.
Most fans are excited to see what season three offers, but there are others who are far more cautious about the comeback. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins has been in headlines as of late and not for the best of reasons. Upon the debut of season three overseas, fans were also cautiously optimistic about the show despite its shift from A-1 Pictures to Studio Deen, but that goodwill was dashed.
And why was that? Well, it came down to quality. Season three left plenty of fans stunned by its shoddy animation. Some of the manga's most impressive fights were downgraded to disappointing spats, and word traveled through social media. Now, Netflix is giving fans in the U.S. to decide their personal thoughts on The Seven Deadly Sins season three, so we're sending good vibes to every marathoner out there.
