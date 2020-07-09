Netflix Shares Release Window for The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods

The Seven Deadly Sins has been around for years now, and it had a big comeback last fall when its third full season dropped. It has been a while since fans have heard from the anime as work is being done on its final season, but there is one last thing season three had to give fans. After all, Netflix has yet to bring the new episodes to its catalog, but that will change in a matter of weeks.

Recently, Netflix updated its home page for The Seven Deadly Sins to signal the release of season three. The season, which is titled Wrath of the Gods, is slated to hit the streaming site in August. Currently, it seems like the show will be debuting season three on August 6, so fans can put that date in their calendar.

After all, it has been months since The Seven Deadly Sins wrapped its third season. The show ended in Japan in the spring, but it did begin last October. That means fans have had to wait nearly ten months to catch up on the anime. That is a long wait given how successful simulcast streams work on sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods scheduled to stream August 6 on Netflix. https://t.co/tiURVNUdhA (with trailer) pic.twitter.com/sBnYbFBbh5 — WTK (@WTK) July 9, 2020

But in this case, that might be for the best. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods has not gotten the best reviews. In fact, fans of the manga have torn the season to shreds for its lackluster quality, and that doesn't even touch upon the shoddy animation you can tell was rushed after a single glance.

For its starting episodes, The Seven Deadly Sins fared well with fans as A-1 Pictures oversaw the project. Season three marks a turn for the anime as Studio Deen took over control of the anime. The studio is not known for its impressive animation, and that is something more any shonen title needs if it wants to survive. And if you want a few more weeks, you will see how bad the art gets come August.

Are you excited to finally check out this third full season in English? Or has its bleak reviews gotten to you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.