New Seven Deadly Sin Anime Delayed Due to COVID-19

The Seven Deadly Sins did not impress many with its most recent season, and many were nonplussed when it was announced another was on the way. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it looks like Meliodas is going to need to adjust his plans for this new season. A brand-new report from Japan has confirmed The Seven Deadly Sins has put its anime on a delay, and there is no word on when the show will return with its new episodes.

It was the production committee for The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgement which informed fans of the delay today. The group confirmed the new season would no longer debut this October, and that was directly because of the COVID-19 outbreak. At this time, the committee has not secured a new date for the anime to air, but the group said it would let fans know the date ASAP.

This news comes not long after the manga itself came to a close. The Seven Deadly Sins debuted its final chapter awhile back which confirmed the fate of Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the rest of the gang. As it turns out, Meliodas went on to marry Elizabeth and have a child together despite his ongoing adventures with his comrades. The gang has sworn to protect the Kingdom of Liones, so you can take a guess at how the series will move on from that point.

After all, The Seven Deadly Sins will be moving forward with a sequel. It has been announced that a sequel is coming for the series entitled The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. The story's main character will be Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Eliazabeth. He will be one of these horsemen, so fans can expect to meet Tristan's own allies before too long. And after studios can get back to work in Japan, things will get back on track for this new season hopefully.

How do you feel about this new season of The Seven Deadly Sins being delayed?

