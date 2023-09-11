If you predicted that the 35th season of The Simpsons would plunge Springfield into nuclear meltdown, mutate the town's citizens into Homers, pit Marge against an army of NFTs, or blow the Simpsons home at 742 Evergreen Terrace to bits... you may have a future writing for The Simpsons. Fox's Animation Domination block on Monday dropped the first trailer for The Simpsons season 35, previewing this year's annual Halloween special, Treehouse of Horror XXXIV, the groovy returns of Disco Stu and Ms. Peyton (Kerry Washington), the future fate of Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer), angry mobs, The Silence of the Lambs and Terminator 2: Judgment Day parodies, and... nuclear winter?!

See it for yourself in the trailer below:

The official description: "This season Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart's childhood coming to an end; Homer accidentally volunteers for a school crossing guard position; sixty years in the future, Lisa recounts the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving; and the annual chilling trilogy Treehouse of Horror XXXIV is back!"



Fox ordered seasons 35 and 36 of The Simpsons, renewing the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history through 2025. On Sunday, October 1st, the 35th season premiere will launch the Fox "AniDom" lineup at 8:00 pm ET/PT, followed by the time-period premiere of Dan Harmon's new series Krapopolis (8:30 PM ET/PT) and new seasons of Bob's Burgers (9:00 PM ET/PT) and Family Guy (9:30 PM ET/PT).

"With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites," Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment's president of scripted programming, said earlier this year. "Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob's Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics."

Seasons of The Simpsons are streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu. The Simpsons season 35 premieres October 1st on Fox.