Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy Get Renewals Through 2025

It looks like Fox's animated trinity is safe for a few more years. Today, the network announced it is keeping Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons around. The shows have officially been renewed for two seasons which will take the trio into 2025.

Thanks to this order, Bob's Burgers seasons 14 and 15 are assured. Family Guy will be getting seasons 22 and 23. And of course, The Simpsons will carry on its record run. The sitcom is expected to roll out seasons 35 and 36, elevating the show's title as the longest-running scripted series to date.

"With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites," Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment's president of scripted programming, shared in a new statement. "Three-plus decades of 'The Simpsons,' more than two decades of 'Family Guy' and over a decade of 'Bob's Burgers' proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics."

Of course, these animated sitcoms have earned their extensions at Fox. The three series ranked among the Top 10 comedies of 2022. Bob's Burgers came in first place while The Simpsons and Family Guy landed fourth and fifth. Now, fans can expect another two seasons for these three comedies. And once 2025 comes in, there could be more orders on the horizon!

What do you think about these new renewals? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Variety