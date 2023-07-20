The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIV Poster Released

The Simpsons is coming back with Treehouse of Horror XXXIV later this Fall, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next Halloween special with the poster showing off its three big stories! The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror specials are some of the most iconic holiday specials in the animated sitcom's history as it allows the series to ditch its usual world in favor of experimenting with three different stories each Halloween. Some have been more successful than others over the years, but it's very much fun to see each new one for the first time.

The Simpsons Season 35 is currently slated to return to FOX with new episodes later this Fall, and fans finally got the first look at the Treehouse of Horror XXXIV special with an exclusive new poster being given out to fans attending San Diego Comic-Con. But while fans outside of the convention won't be able to get a hard copy of this new poster, thankfully everyone else gets to see what this next special has to offer as the poster for The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIV teases the three new stories coming our way this Halloween season. Check it out below:

The Simpsons fans! Starting tomorrow at SDCC, booth 4229 will be passing out EXCLUSIVE mini posters each day. Swing by the booth to get one before they run out! pic.twitter.com/wRAZkdi5Pb — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) July 19, 2023

How to Watch The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror 34

The Simpsons Season 35 will be premiering on FOX on Sunday, October 1st at 8:00PM EST, but there has yet to be a release date revealed for the Treehouse of Horror XXXIV special in particular. The content of the three stories have yet to be detailed either, but the poster teases not only a parody of The Silence of the Lambs (with Sideshow Bob as the main villain), but some kind of infection story where the citizens of Springfield turn into Homers, and a story where Marge fights off various NFT mascots and icons.

If you wanted to see The Simpsons' many seasons, you can find the first 33 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+. As for Season 34 of the series, you can currently check out The Simpsons Season 34 now streaming with Hulu. These episodes will likely stick with that streaming service until closer when The Simpsons Season 35

"This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum."

