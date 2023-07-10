Dan Harmon's Krapopolis Sets Series Premiere Date on FOX

Fox has announced when mortals and monsters can tune into Krapopolis, the new animated series from Community and Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon. Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world's first cities — while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. The series will make its series debut on FOX with a special two-episode preview event on Sunday, September 24th, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT, live to all time zones).

Following its two-episode preview, Krapopolis will make its time-slot premiere as part of the FOX Animation Domination block on Sunday, October 1st, at 8:30 PM ET/PT. New episodes of Krapopolis will air after The Simpsons (8:00 PM ET/PT) and before Bob's Burgers (9:00 PM) and Family Guy (9:30 PM).

(Photo: FOX)

FOX Entertainment's first wholly-owned animated series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).

The series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they're calling "civilization." Krapopolis follows Tyrannis (Ayoade), the mortal son of a goddess and the self-involved, narcissistic King of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. His mother is Deliria (Waddingham), the goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices who is as petty as she is powerful, and only seems interested in defending civilization if it means she'll get more worshipers out of it than her frenemies up on Mt. Olympus.

Tyrannis' father is the mantitaur Shlub (Berry) — half centaur (horse + human) and half manticore (lion + human + scorpion) — a true pleasure seeker and the self-described life of the orgy who thinks everyone should chill out. The king's half-sister is Stupendous (Murphy), the daughter of Deliria and a cyclops; and his half-brother is Hippocampus (Trussell), a biological hot mess who is the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid.

Harmon created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Steve Levy. FOX's Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers, Koala Man) produces the series, which has already been renewed through season 3. Jordan Young (BoJack Horseman) is executive producer and showrunner for season 1; Harmon's Community and Rick and Morty collaborator Alex Rubens is executive producer and showrunner for Krapopolis seasons 2 and 3.

Krapopolis airs this fall on FOX.