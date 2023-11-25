The Suicide Squad Isekai Anime Promises Update Soon

Isekai has become a major part of the anime world in recent years. Normally following an anime protagonist who comes from a mundane world but finds themselves placed into a fantastical setting, DC's Harley Quinn is aiming to be the next big Isekai star. Suicide Squad Isekai was first announced this summer, as Warner Bros is teaming up with Wit Studio to focus on this twisted journey, and a new update is hinted to arrive sooner than many might think.

Wit Studio, for anime fans, is a solid choice when it comes to taking on this strange new take on the DC Comics team. Wit was responsible for the first three seasons of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga's first season, which ironically enough were both transferred to Studio MAPPA. Most recently, Wit has been making waves with the likes of Spy x Family, The Great Pretender, and Ranking of Kings.

(Photo: Wit Studio)

The Suicide Squad Isekai is Teasing an Announcement

According to reports, Wit Studio is planning on revealing new information regarding The Suicide Squad Isekai next month on December 1st. Produced by Warner Bros and Wit Studio, the series will be written by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, who are responsible for the likes of Re:Zero and Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song. While there are many questions surrounding the upcoming anime series, the marketing material has given us a look at Harley Quinn seemingly finding herself in an "Isekai-style" situation in which she has been transported to a magical world.

If you want to know more about Suicide Squad Isekai, Warner Bros described the upcoming anime project as such, "DC's Harley Quinn, the Joker, and The Suicide Squad rampage onto the stage of ISEKAI* in the new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio, Suicide Squad ISEKAI. The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of anime creators! *ISEKAI means 'another world', which is now one of the most popular genres for Japanese anime."

What other comic characters do you think are deserving of their own anime series? What has been your favorite isekai series to date?

