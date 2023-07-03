Suicide Squad Anime Debuts First Trailer, Poster

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio are teaming up on a new anime series putting an anime spin on the famous Suicide Squad group from DC Comics, and Suicide Squad ISEKAI has debuted its first trailer and poster! Heading into their panel at Anime Expo this year, Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio had teased a new anime announcement and fans certainly weren't disappointed in the results as it turned out that this was going to be a new anime for the Suicide Squad. Taking cues from the Isekai subgenre (which will be many fans' first introduction to the idea), Suicide Squad ISEKAI will really be shaking things up.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI will be following its namesake as DC's Suicide Squad group will be transported into another world for their anime debut. The focus of the first trailer (which you can find in the video above) features a new anime take on Joker and Harley Quinn taking on fantasy monsters, and with a name echoing the big villainous group, it's likely they won't be the only DC Comics characters we'll see in action. You can find the new poster for Suicide Squad ISEKAI illustrated by Akira Amano below:

What to Know the the Suicide Squad Anime

Currently scheduled for a release some time in 2024, Eri Osada will be directing Suicide Squad ISEKAI for WIT Studio (the same studio behind Attack on Titan's first three seasons, Spy x Family and more). Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will be writing the scripts, Akira Amano will be provided drafts for each of the characters, Naoto Hosoda will be finalizing the character designs, Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music, and Shinya Tsuuoka will be serving as producer for Warner Bros. Japan. As for what to expect from the new series, Warner Bros. teases Suicide Squad ISEKAI as such:

"DC's Harley Quinn, the Joker, and The Suicide Squad rampage onto the stage of ISEKAI* in the new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio, Suicide Squad ISEKAI. The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of anime creators! *ISEKAI means 'another world', which is now one of the most popular genres for Japanese anime."

What do you think of this first trailer and poster for the Suicide Squad's anime debut? What are you hoping to see with their take on Isekai anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!