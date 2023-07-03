Oh, it is happening. The world of isekai is about to take a bold new direction with help from DC Comics. Warner Bros. Japan just confirmed the DC Universe is getting an anime, and it will bring the Suicide Squad to life.

Yes, you did read that right. The Suicide Squad is getting an anime adaptation. Warner Bros. Pictures announced as much during a panel at Anime Expo. The company is working with WIT Studios on the anime, and it will take our favorite Suicide Squadsters into a fantasy world.

So far, we know few details about the DC anime asides from the basics. However, you can imagine the chaos that comes with the pitch. The Suicide Squad features some colorful characters, so you can see why their isekai debut would go sideways. There is no way that does not happen to Harley Quinn, and she knows it. Some key art has also been shared of its characters including the Joker, and we know Eri Osada of Jujutsu Kaisen is directing the project.

Currently, no release window has been set for the DC anime, but The Suicide Squad show is in the works. This TV project is just one of a few to tackle the legendary team as of late. Some years ago, The Suicide Squad came to the big screen with David Ayer's blockbuster. The film earned mixed reviews which led to a reboot of sorts by James Gunn. Other projects have come from these Suicide Squad titles like Birds of Prey and Peacemaker. And of course, fans are certain the team of rogues will appear in the future of the DCEU.

The Suicide Squad is ready to tackle anime, and WIT Studios is just the team to make it happen. The group has been busy as of late with hits from Attack on Titan to Spy x Family. Overseen by industry veteran George Wada, WIT Studios promises to give isekai a DC makeover soon, and fans are ready to see what the adaptation has in store.

