The World Ends With You May Update Fans on Its Anime Soon

The World Ends With You might look similar to Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts, but the fan favorite video game is far different from the crossover between the world of Square and Disney, and with a new anime series announced at Anime Expo earlier this year, it seems as if fans won't have to wait much longer for a fresh update on the upcoming project. The game, from which the upcoming anime series is based, was originally released for the Nintendo DS in 2007 and gave us a unique game world that was unlike anything else on the market, and we're hoping the anime can be the same.

Video games and anime have been two mediums that have been intertwined for quite some time, with games such as the Persona series and Devil May Cry receiving anime adaptations and anime series such as Dragon Ball and One Piece having numerous titles released that took characters and scenarios from the anime franchises. Though The World Ends With You hasn't received a video game sequel, it recently received a "remix" that introduced the entry to a brand new audience via a 2018 release on the Nintendo Switch.

Twitter User TAHKO shared the news that a big reveal is on the way for The World Ends With You from Square Enix in the near future:

The World Ends with You anime related? ... Or The World Ends with You game related? 👀 The Square Enix Business Div. 1 twitter account did just change everything to be TWEWY themed 👀 https://t.co/TmbEtcafRA — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) November 17, 2020

The official description for the upcoming anime adaptation of The World Ends With You reads as such:

"Race through the streets of Shibuya and survive the seven-day Reapers’ Game! Neku awakens in the middle of Shibuya’s bustling Scramble Crossing with no memory of how he got there. Little does he know he’s been transported to an alternate plane of existence known as the Underground (UG). Now an unwilling participant in the mysterious 'Reapers’ Game,' Neku must partner up with a girl named Shiki in order to survive. Together, they complete missions and defeat monsters known as 'Noise' as they gradually uncover the true nature of this twisted Game. 'There’s only one way to stay alive in Shibuya: trust your partner.' Will they survive the Reapers’ Game?"

