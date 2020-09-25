The World Ends With You Anime Shares Colorful New Poster

✖

One of the biggest announcements from Anime Expo Lite this year was that The World Ends With You is getting an official anime adaptation, and now it has revealed a colorful new poster for the upcoming release. Currently planned for a release sometime in 2021, the new anime will be adapting the original Square Enix cult classic of the same name. This new anime will feature a returning cast of fan favorite characters and enemies, and there's no better example of the kinds of colorful action (that looks faithful to the original) than the newest poster for the anime.

Along with the new poster (which you can find below), new members to the cast have been announced as well. They include the likes of Kenjiro Tsuda as Sanae Hanekoma, Satomi Arai as Uzuki Yashiro, Anri Katsu as Koki Kariya, Kenji Takahashi as Yodai Higashizawa, Takayuki Fujimoto as Sho Minamimoto, Hitomi Nabatame as Mitsuki Konishi, and Hiroshi Shirokuma as Megumi Kitaniji.

The previously announced members of the cast included Koki Uchiyama as Neku Sakuraba, Anna Hachimine as Shiki Misaki, Subaru Kimura as Daisukenojo "Beat" Bito, Ayana Taketatsu as Raimu "Rhyme" Bito, and Ryohei Kimura as Yoshiya "Joshua" Kiryu.

The World Ends With You's anime outing is officially described as such, "Race through the streets of Shibuya and survive the seven-day Reapers’ Game! Neku awakens in the middle of Shibuya’s bustling Scramble Crossing with no memory of how he got there. Little does he know he’s been transported to an alternate plane of existence known as the Underground (UG).

Now an unwilling participant in the mysterious 'Reapers’ Game,' Neku must partner up with a girl named Shiki in order to survive. Together, they complete missions and defeat monsters known as 'Noise' as they gradually uncover the true nature of this twisted Game. 'There’s only one way to stay alive in Shibuya: trust your partner.' Will they survive the Reapers’ Game?"

Are you excited for The World Ends With You's big anime debut next year? Which moments from the original game are you hoping make it to the new anime? Are you hoping things get changed or altered for the new take on the story, or is it fine as is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!