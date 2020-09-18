The World Ends With You Anime Releases New Trailer

First announced during Anime Expo Lite earlier this year, The World Ends With You has released a new trailer for its upcoming anime adaptation. Square Enix fans were totally surprised when it was revealed that the company would be returning to the universe of the cult classic title not with a new video game entry, but an anime adaptation featuring returning staff and cast from the original game. Currently poised to release sometime next year, the new anime is coming together steadily as evidenced by this new trailer showing Neku's first awakening in the Underground.

Directed by Kazuya Ichikawa Domerica x SHIN-EI Animation, The World Ends With You's new anime adaptation will feature returning cast members such as Koki Uchiyama as Neku, Anna Hachimine as Shiki, Subaru Kimura as Beat, Ayana Taketatsu as Rhyme, and Ryohei Kimura as Joshua. Not much else has been revealed for this new anime adaptation as of yet, but we have already seen quite a bit of teaser footage from this new project! Now with this new special trailer, we have gotten another taste at how this new anime will look in motion. You can check out the new trailer in the video above!

The new series will feature CG blended into its digital animation, and you can already see some of that impact with Neku's movement here. As for what we can expect from it's story, The World Ends With You's anime outing is officially described as such, "Race through the streets of Shibuya and survive the seven-day Reapers’ Game! Neku awakens in the middle of Shibuya’s bustling Scramble Crossing with no memory of how he got there. Little does he know he’s been transported to an alternate plane of existence known as the Underground (UG).

(Photo: Square Enix)

Now an unwilling participant in the mysterious 'Reapers’ Game,' Neku must partner up with a girl named Shiki in order to survive. Together, they complete missions and defeat monsters known as 'Noise' as they gradually uncover the true nature of this twisted Game. 'There’s only one way to stay alive in Shibuya: trust your partner.' Will they survive the Reapers’ Game?"

Are you excited for The World Ends With You's big anime debut? Did you ever expect to see this game making a grand return in this way? What are you hoping to see when the anime adaptation premieres next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!