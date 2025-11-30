This Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Fantasy Anime Finally Got an English Dub (And New Episodes Are Coming)

Crunchyroll has finally launched an English dub for a major Fantasy anime series that’s gone under the radar, and new episodes are going to be coming on a weekly basis. English dubs have taken over the conversation of the last few years as not only are anime fans respecting the work that goes into them, but also generally prefer to watch their anime dubbed as well. There’s an entire generation of anime fans who hope to see the English dubs for any given anime release, and now there’s a chance for many others to catch up with a fantasy show that might have slipped under your radar.

Crunchyroll has officially launched the English dub release for Let This Grieving Soul Retire this past weekend, and with it fans can now check out the entire first season of the anime. It’s 13 episodes of the first cour of the series, and the English dub for Cour 2 will begin their launch in December and air on a weekly basis. This means now is the perfect chance to finally check out the series, and you need to do so because this Fantasy action comedy isn’t like much else.

What Is Let This Grieving Soul Retire?

Courtesy of Zero-G

Based on Tsukikage and Chyko’s light novel series of the same name, Let This Grieving Soul Retire! isn’t an Isekai like many of the fantasy shows we see these days. It instead follows Krai Andray, a treasure hunter who has gotten the nickname “Thousand Tricks” because everyone arounds him believes him to be such a mastermind that he’s been able to plan and account for every single thing that happens. It’s all because of the S-rank strength of his party, the Grieving Souls, who have accomplished legendary things since they became Hunters.

This group has been active since they were all kids, but Krai himself is nowhere near as strong as his friends. He’s been getting by through sheer luck and trust in his friends alone, but he himself doesn’t want to work. He tries to do as little as possible, but chaos always comes his way nonetheless. It’s a great show that continues to balance his lies about his true strength (though he never says anything, it’s all just misunderstandings) with his actual accomplishments. It’s just a fun series that explores an equally as fun fantasy world with each episodes.

What to Know for the English Dub

Courtesy of Zero-G

With the first 13 episodes of Let This Grieving Soul Retire! now streaming on Crunchyroll, and new episodes of the dub streaming on a weekly basis, it’s a packed cast as well. With Jeremy Inman as Voice Director, the main voice cast for the anime’s English dub release includes the likes of Aaron Dismuke as Krai, Tia Ballard as Tino, Trina Nishimura as Liz, Megan Shipman as Lucia, Cris George as Ansem, Ethan Connor Condon as Luke, Kate Bristol as Sitri, and Joe Cucionotti as the narrator. But fans will see many other characters in action.

With English dubbed iterations being the preferred kind of watch style for many anime fans, this is now the perfect time to watch Let This Grieving Soul Retire! It’s coming at a great time too as the anime is rounding out the final episodes of its debut season this Fall, and fans jumping in now will have a long runway to enjoy before it all wraps.

