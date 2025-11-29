Crunchyroll Just Launched One of Anime’s Best Dubs (So Now You Can Catch Up)

Crunchyroll has just launched even more of one of the best English dub releases in all of anime, and now it’s the perfect time to catch up with it all. It’s no secret that English dubs have really increased in quality over the years, and it’s led to dubs being one of the most watched versions of anime with popular streaming platforms. There are entire generations of fans who prefer to watch their anime dubbed, and it’s meant that there are some offerings that they have not been able to enjoy as those dubs haven’t been as readily available with platforms like Crunchyroll.

But things are definitely changing as Crunchyroll has made great strides with not only quick English dub releases for many of their newest licenses, but are filling out the rest of their library. Haikyu!! recently received one of these crucial updates with the dubbed anime releases of the show’s first two seasons, and now a new update has finally given fans the rest of the anime’s current offerings as well. Now you have the perfect chance to catch up with it all.

Haikyu’s Dub Is Now Streaming With Crunchyroll

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Haikyu’s English dub was originally produced and released together with Sentai Filmworks, and was exclusively available to watch with HIDIVE. But for one reason or another, the dub has since disappeared from the service and had been unavailable for a while. But thanks to this new update with Crunchyroll, Haikyu‘s English dub release is once again gathered all in one place. And it ranges through the entire slate of the TV anime’s episodes thus farm with Seasons 3 and 4 being a part of this next release. But that’s not all that’s available to watch either.

Along with the first four seasons of Haikyu’s TV anime, the Haikyu!! LAND vs. AIR special is also streaming its English dub as well. This was a special two episode release that showed off a game between Nekoma and Fukurodani, and it all forms a perfect bridge for what’s coming down the pipeline next. In fact, you can also check out the latest movie dubbed too as Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is available with Crunchyroll at of this time as well.

What’s Next for Haikyu?

TOHO Animation

Haikyu’s anime franchise is in the midst of its grand finale. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is the first of a special two feature film plan for the anime’s grand finale. Following the end of the fourth season, it was confirmed that the anime would end with the Haikyu!! FINAL project. The first of this project adapted the first major round of the Nationals for Karasuno, but the second film is apparently going to bring the anime to an end. But given how much of Haruichi Furudate’s manga still is left, there are lots of questions about what to expect from this grand finale.

As of now, it’s been confirmed that the next film is officially titled as Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant. and it will be adapting the Nationals match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High School. Susumu Mitsunaka will be returning from the first film to direct, and there will also be a new TV special titled “Haikyu!! Bakemonotachi no Iku Tokoro,” highlighting the Nationals match between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka High School in the near future too. Release dates have yet to be announced for either.

