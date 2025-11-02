Every Major Anime Release Coming in November 2025

November 2025 is shaping up to be an explosive month for anime fans, bringing a mix of long-awaited sequels, highly anticipated adaptations, and brand-new series across all major streaming platforms. Get ready for a stellar Fall season continuation, featuring the emotional climax of one of the biggest shonen titles, the return of a beloved family with secrets, and the next chapter for an immortal being learning about humanity. This month also diversifies the available content with fresh Isekai adventures, quirky slice-of-life comedies, and more dark fantasy hits.

Whether you’re catching up on a continuing classic or diving into an exciting new world, the sheer volume and quality of releases ensure there is something for every taste in the anime community.

Crunchyroll

New Releases

Gachiakuta

My Hero Academia — Final Season

— Final Season SpyxFamily — Season 3

To Your Eternity — Season 3

Let’s Play

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s

New Case Closed

Crunchyroll Simulcasts

A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai

A Mangaka’s Weirdly Wonderful Workplace

A Wild Last Boss Appeared!

Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill — Season 2

Chitose is in a Ramune Bottle

Dad is a Hero, Mom is a Spirit, I’m a Reincarnator

Digimon Beatbreak

GINTAMA – Mr.Ginpachi’s Zany Class

GNOSIA

Hands off: Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun

Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota

Isekai Quartet 3

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits — Season 2

Season 2 Kingdom — Season 6

Let This Grieving Soul Retire Cour 2

Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right

May I Ask for One Final Thing?

Mechanical Marie

My Awkward Senpai

My Friend’s Little Sister Has It In for Me!

One-Punch Man — Season 3

Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!

Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!

Shabake

SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes

So You’re Raising a Warrior

Tales of Wedding Rings — Season 2

The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest

The Daily Life of the Immortal King — Season 5

The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess

The Fated Magical Princess: Who Made Me a Princess

This Monster Wants to Eat Me

Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider

Touring After the Apocalypse

With You, Our Love Will Make It Through

Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Dragon Raja II -The Mourner’s Eyes

Solo Camping for Two

One Piece

TOUGEN ANKI

Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse

You and Idol Precure

Gintama: Mr. Zinpachi’s Zany Class

Netflix

Courtesy of Wit Studio

SpyxFamily — Season 3 (SUBBED)

Detective Conan — Collection 2

One Piece: Zou Island Part 3 — Season 27

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc — Part 2

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity — Season 1

Ranma 1/2 — Season 2

Season 2 Wanadance (SUBBED)

One Punch Man — Season 3 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia — Season 8 (SUBBED)

Hi-Dive

HIDIVE

Hero without a Class (SUBBED)

Dusk beyond the End of the World (SUBBED)

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge! (SUBBED)

Disney+

Image Courtesy of Disney+

Twisted Wonderland (SUBBED & DUBBED)

