Anime

Every Major Anime Release Coming in November 2025

November 2025 is shaping up to be an explosive month for anime fans, bringing a mix of long-awaited sequels, highly anticipated adaptations, and brand-new series across all major streaming platforms. Get ready for a stellar Fall season continuation, featuring the emotional climax of one of the biggest shonen titles, the return of a beloved family with secrets, and the next chapter for an immortal being learning about humanity. This month also diversifies the available content with fresh Isekai adventures, quirky slice-of-life comedies, and more dark fantasy hits.

Whether you’re catching up on a continuing classic or diving into an exciting new world, the sheer volume and quality of releases ensure there is something for every taste in the anime community.

Crunchyroll

New Releases

  • Gachiakuta
  • My Hero Academia Final Season
  • SpyxFamily Season 3
  • To Your Eternity Season 3
  • Let’s Play
  • My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s
  • New Case Closed

Crunchyroll Simulcasts

  • A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai
  • A Mangaka’s Weirdly Wonderful Workplace
  • A Wild Last Boss Appeared!
  • Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!
  • Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2
  • Chitose is in a Ramune Bottle
  • Dad is a Hero, Mom is a Spirit, I’m a Reincarnator
  • Digimon Beatbreak
  • GINTAMA – Mr.Ginpachi’s Zany Class
  • GNOSIA
  • Hands off: Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun
  • Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota
  • Isekai Quartet 3
  • Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Season 2
  • Kingdom — Season 6
  • Let This Grieving Soul Retire Cour 2
  • Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right
  • May I Ask for One Final Thing?
  • Mechanical Marie
  • My Awkward Senpai
  • My Friend’s Little Sister Has It In for Me!
  • One-Punch Man Season 3
  • Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!
  • Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!
  • Shabake
  • SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes
  • So You’re Raising a Warrior
  • Tales of Wedding Rings — Season 2
  • The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
  • The Daily Life of the Immortal King — Season 5
  • The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess
  • The Fated Magical Princess: Who Made Me a Princess
  • This Monster Wants to Eat Me
  • Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider
  • Touring After the Apocalypse
  • With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
  • Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days
  • Case Closed (Detective Conan)
  • Dragon Raja II -The Mourner’s Eyes
  • Solo Camping for Two
  • One Piece
  • TOUGEN ANKI
  • Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse
  • You and Idol Precure
  • Gintama: Mr. Zinpachi’s Zany Class
Spy x Family Anya New Summer Look Season 3
Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix
Courtesy of Wit Studio
  • SpyxFamily — Season 3 (SUBBED)
  • Detective Conan — Collection 2
  • One Piece: Zou Island Part 3 — Season 27
  • One Piece: Egghead Island Arc — Part 2
  • The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity — Season 1
  • Ranma 1/2 Season 2
  • Wanadance (SUBBED)
  • One Punch Man — Season 3 (SUBBED)
  • My Hero Academia — Season 8 (SUBBED)

Hi-Dive

HIDIVE fantasy anime
HIDIVE
  • Hero without a Class (SUBBED)
  • Dusk beyond the End of the World (SUBBED)
  • My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge! (SUBBED)

Disney+

Disney Plus logo
Image Courtesy of Disney+
  • Twisted Wonderland (SUBBED & DUBBED)

