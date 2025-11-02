Every Major Anime Release Coming in November 2025

November 2025 is shaping up to be an explosive month for anime fans, bringing a mix of long-awaited sequels, highly anticipated adaptations, and brand-new series across all major streaming platforms. Get ready for a stellar Fall season continuation, featuring the emotional climax of one of the biggest shonen titles, the return of a beloved family with secrets, and the next chapter for an immortal being learning about humanity. This month also diversifies the available content with fresh Isekai adventures, quirky slice-of-life comedies, and more dark fantasy hits.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Whether you’re catching up on a continuing classic or diving into an exciting new world, the sheer volume and quality of releases ensure there is something for every taste in the anime community.
Crunchyroll
New Releases
- Gachiakuta
- My Hero Academia — Final Season
- SpyxFamily — Season 3
- To Your Eternity — Season 3
- Let’s Play
- My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s
- New Case Closed
Crunchyroll Simulcasts
- A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai
- A Mangaka’s Weirdly Wonderful Workplace
- A Wild Last Boss Appeared!
- Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!
- Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill — Season 2
- Chitose is in a Ramune Bottle
- Dad is a Hero, Mom is a Spirit, I’m a Reincarnator
- Digimon Beatbreak
- GINTAMA – Mr.Ginpachi’s Zany Class
- GNOSIA
- Hands off: Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun
- Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota
- Isekai Quartet 3
- Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits — Season 2
- Kingdom — Season 6
- Let This Grieving Soul Retire Cour 2
- Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right
- May I Ask for One Final Thing?
- Mechanical Marie
- My Awkward Senpai
- My Friend’s Little Sister Has It In for Me!
- One-Punch Man — Season 3
- Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!
- Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!
- Shabake
- SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes
- So You’re Raising a Warrior
- Tales of Wedding Rings — Season 2
- The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
- The Daily Life of the Immortal King — Season 5
- The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess
- The Fated Magical Princess: Who Made Me a Princess
- This Monster Wants to Eat Me
- Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider
- Touring After the Apocalypse
- With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
- Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Dragon Raja II -The Mourner’s Eyes
- Solo Camping for Two
- One Piece
- TOUGEN ANKI
- Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse
- You and Idol Precure
- Gintama: Mr. Zinpachi’s Zany Class
Netflix
- SpyxFamily — Season 3 (SUBBED)
- Detective Conan — Collection 2
- One Piece: Zou Island Part 3 — Season 27
- One Piece: Egghead Island Arc — Part 2
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity — Season 1
- Ranma 1/2 — Season 2
- Wanadance (SUBBED)
- One Punch Man — Season 3 (SUBBED)
- My Hero Academia — Season 8 (SUBBED)
Hi-Dive
- Hero without a Class (SUBBED)
- Dusk beyond the End of the World (SUBBED)
- My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge! (SUBBED)
Disney+
- Twisted Wonderland (SUBBED & DUBBED)
What anime are you most looking forward to this season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!