‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Gets The Perfect Anime Opening Treatment

In the world of Marvel, few film franchises do music as good as Guardians of the Galaxy, but Thor: Ragnarok upped its game last year. The electric sequel imbued its fresh story with some eclectic songs, but one fan knew how to make it even better.

Yes, that’s right. The only way to level up Thor‘s music taste was by giving it an anime opening makeover.

Over on Youtube, an account known as No Name Animation took at stab at the makeover. As you can see above, the fan took clips from Thor: Ragnarok and spliced them just so with one of J-pop’s reigning queens leading it on.

With this video making the rounds on social media, it is easy to see why this Thor makeover is so popular. It nails all the cinematic moments that make anime themes so great. Its snappy edits are timed perfectly with the music, and each character is giving just enough screen time.

Plus, Hela is given the best vixen spotlight to date. She channels her inner Sosuke Aizen and kills it.

As for the music chosen, the mash-up went with a J-pop legend. LiSA provides the music for the cut, and her track’s upbeat tempo jives surprisingly well with Thor: Ragnarok’s colorful visuals. No Name Animation selected her single “Rising Hope” for the video, and anime fans will know this track from another popular series.

After all, the song was used as an opening for a familiar show. The Irregular at Magic High School used “Rising Hope” as its very first opening. To date, the opening remains one of anime’s most popular themes, so it is only fitting that the King of Asgard got to try out LiSA’s powerful vocals for himself.

