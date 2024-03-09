Tiny Toons Looniversity Showrunner Talks Buster & Babs Bunny Controversy (Exclusive)

Tiny Toons Looniversity has released its second season on Max, once again pointing the spotlight at Acme University as the likes of Buster, Babs, Plucky, Sweetie, and Hamton attempt to graduate in the toon arts. Aside from returning characters, the new season is also introducing Elmyra Duff, a fan-favorite character from the original series, in a brand new light. We recently had the opportunity to talk with showrunner Erin Gibson about the new season and pique her brain about why it was decided to make Buster and Babs Bunny siblings this time around.

Showrunner Erin Gibson took the chance to share her love of the Tiny Toons universe, stating how she would watch the series with her grandmother after school in her earlier years. In bringing the characters back to the forefront, Gibson was working to highlight what made them work in the original series while also injecting some new modern elements into both the toons and their new setting. When it was announced that Buster and Babs would be siblings in the series, Gibson's reasoning was to create a family bond in the universe that might have been missing from the original animated series.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

A Tiny Toons Family Bond

"We wanted to have a family, and familiar bond, in the show, and Buster and Babs just look so much alike, and you know, share the same last name." Gibson told us in an exclusive interview, "I think people might have been confused by the idea that Looniversity is a sequel when the show is really more of a re-imagining. This is a show that we wanted to make for both a new generation and those who grew up with the original. We were just hyped focused on assaulting people with big gags that would make viewers laugh, and maybe get parents to do a double take and ask, 'Was that a Boyz 2 Men reference'?"

If you wanted to learn more about the re-imagined series, both seasons of Tiny Toons Looniversity are streaming on MAX. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

What did you think of this major change to the Tiny Toons world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Looniversity.