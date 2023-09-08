Tiny Toons Looniversity Hits MAX With Major Change to Buster And Babs

It has been over thirty years since the arrival of Tiny Toon Adventures, though that didn't stop MAX from deciding to bring back the young toons for a college adventure in Tiny Toons Looniversity. While many of the characters appear similar to how they looked in the original series, there have been some changes made to the series. Perhaps one of the biggest revolves around Buster and Babs Bunny, whose relationship has been dramatically changed for this new take on the animated characters.

In the original animated series, Buster and Babs Bunny would routinely introduce themselves and confirm that they were in fact not related regardless of having the same last name. In Tiny Toons Looniversity, the two are now twin siblings, spending the first episode of the series struggling with living in different dorm rooms as they spent the vast majority of their lives side by side. Despite this change, the series has brought back a number of characters that retain their original aesthetics including the likes of Plucky Duck and Hampton. You can check out Tiny Toons Looniversity on MAX's website here.

Who Are The Tiny Toons Anyway?

If you want a refresher, or introduction, to the next generation of Toons, you can read character descriptions for the students of Looniversity below: