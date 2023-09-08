Tiny Toons Looniversity Hits MAX With Major Change to Buster And Babs
Tiny Toons Looniversity has released its first season on MAX and things are a little bit different.
It has been over thirty years since the arrival of Tiny Toon Adventures, though that didn't stop MAX from deciding to bring back the young toons for a college adventure in Tiny Toons Looniversity. While many of the characters appear similar to how they looked in the original series, there have been some changes made to the series. Perhaps one of the biggest revolves around Buster and Babs Bunny, whose relationship has been dramatically changed for this new take on the animated characters.
In the original animated series, Buster and Babs Bunny would routinely introduce themselves and confirm that they were in fact not related regardless of having the same last name. In Tiny Toons Looniversity, the two are now twin siblings, spending the first episode of the series struggling with living in different dorm rooms as they spent the vast majority of their lives side by side. Despite this change, the series has brought back a number of characters that retain their original aesthetics including the likes of Plucky Duck and Hampton. You can check out Tiny Toons Looniversity on MAX's website here.
Who Are The Tiny Toons Anyway?
If you want a refresher, or introduction, to the next generation of Toons, you can read character descriptions for the students of Looniversity below:
- Babs Bunny (voiced by Ashleigh Hairston) –Fraternal twin Babs Bunny hops through life with an "in it to win it" attitude. One part class president, one part class clown, she's at Acme to pursue her dreams of being the next big cartoon director.
- Buster Bunny (voiced by "Looney Tunes Cartoons" Emmy® Award-winner Eric Bauza) – Buster, the other half of the Bunny twins, is the kind of best friend anyone could ask for. This bunny's got an encyclopedic knowledge of all things toon, and he's going to use that with his natural comic talents to follow in the toon star footsteps of his hero, Bugs Bunny.
- Hamton J. Pig (voiced by David Errigo Jr.) – A nervous, sweet as peach cobbler pie pig who is at Acme to become the first toon in his family to be a doctor, repairing other toons who have been bonked, spronked, and splatted.
- Plucky Duck (voiced by David Errigo Jr.) – A joyfully snobbish mallard who is an expert at putting himself first. He's at Acme to the next Daniel Duck Lewis, a goal his frenemy Buster constantly gets in the way of.
- Sweetie Bird (voiced by Tessa Netting) – A punk rebel canary here to smash the patriarchy and rock campus karaoke night. She's the first one to go to bat for her friends, whether they want it or not.