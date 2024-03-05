Tiny Toons Looniversity Finally Brings Back Elmyra in This Exclusive Clip

Tiny Toons Looniversity will be making its return with Season 2 in just a few more days, and we've got an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated return of Elmyra Duff in the reboot animated series! Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television teamed up last year for a brand new take on the classic Tiny Toon Adventures, and the reboot's first season premiered with Max last year to great acclaim from fans of that original animated series. Bringing back each of the characters in fun new ways, fans were still hoping to see one major star making their comeback next.

Tiny Toons Looniversity previously announced that Cree Summer would be coming back to the franchise as Elmyra, but unfortunately this did not come to pass in the first season of the reboot series. With Season 2 on the way, thankfully it has now been confirmed that Elmyra is finally making her big return to screens with Summer voicing her once more. Seemingly already involved in some shenanigans with the Toons, you can check out the exclusive first look at Elmyra's debut in Tiny Toons Looniversity Season 2 in the clip above!

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation / Amblin Television)

Tiny Toons Looniversity Season 2 Release Date

Tiny Toons Looniversity Season 2A will be streaming with Max beginning on March 8th along with a brand new special premiering on the same day, Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break. If you wanted to check out the first season of Tiny Toons Looniversity before the new episodes hit, you can now stream the series with Max. Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television tease the reboot animated series as such, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

Cree Summer returns to reprise her role as Elmyra Duff along with other returning stars such as Jeff Bergman as Bugs Bunny, Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Gosamer, Candi Milo as Dean Granny and Witch Hazel, Fred Tatasciore as Taz and Yosemite Sam. The new additions for the main cast include Ashleigh Hairston as Babs Bunny, Eric Bauza as Buster Bunny, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky Duck, and Tessa Netting as Sweetie Bird.

Are you excited to see more of Elmyra in Tiny Toons Looniversity? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!