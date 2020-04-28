This Tokyo Ghoul Face Mask Is In-Stock and Ready to Spook

✖

Tokyo Ghoul has been quiet ever since its anime came to an end, but fans are flocking back to the series thanks to one spot-on face mask. These days, all face masks are at a premium due to the ongoing pandemic, so it is difficult to find any that speak to you. With medical-grade masks being diverted to hospitals all around the world, most people are making their own masks to wear, but Hot Top has an in-stock Tokyo Ghoul mask for all you otaku out there.

The mask is currently available on Hot Topic and in stock at the moment. The store's online website has the mask listed for 20% thanks to storewide sale, so you just have to use the code 'HT20' to score the mask on the cheap. The piece's original sales price is $14.90 before tax, so you can bump that total down a bit.

"Being a ghoul and going hunting? Make it fashion," Hot Topic describes this piece. "This fashion face mask from Tokyo Ghoul is inspired by the one worn by Ken Kaneki."

(Photo: Hot Topic)

Of course, this cloth mask isn't graded for medical use, but face coverings are recommended by numerous organizations to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The CDC has recommended that people wear masks in public to prevent them from spreading COVID-19 while running essential errands, so anime fans protect others with this gnarly face masks with a simple order.

There are other fashion masks available from Hot Topic if you'd like to take a look. The show Friends has a mask on pre-sale through the site, but there are other generic ones if you'd like to take a peek at Hot Topic's stock.

Do you have any anime face masks in your collection? Or will this Tokyo Ghoul one be your first? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

