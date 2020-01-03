Tokyo Ghoul Fan Reimagines Kaneki in Stunning 3DCG

The scary anime franchise that introduces flesh seeking ghouls in Tokyo Ghoul had a fantastic year in 2019, bringing Kaneki to audiences in the form of the live action sequel film, Tokyo Ghoul S, as well as the recent video game, Tokyo Ghoul: Re Call To Exist. With the world of these demons permeating the public consciousness in new ways across the board, fans are continuing to make some amazing fan projects that do the protagonists of Tokyo Ghoul proud, with this recent computer generated 3d art giving us a powerful and terrifying new interpretation of Kaneki at the height of his powers.

Reddit User Rikognition shared this amazing animation that shows of Kaneki and his tendrils, unleashing the height of his ghoul powers that he inherited from the terrifying being that attempted to kill him and eat his flesh on a dark and stormy night:

Tokyo Ghoul may not be on the same level as franchises such as Naruto and Dragon Ball but it has created a passionate fan base, with such endeavors as a cafe opening up in Japan to re-create the operation that Kaneki finds himself working in once he becomes a ghoul. With two live action feature length films under its belt and its first video game hitting the west, it’s clear that the fan base is continuing to expand around the world.

While the anime wrapped up its recent season in 2018, we’ll be sure to let you know if the ghouls will be making a return to your screens as soon as we get any news about Kaneki and company!

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.