‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 3 Announces New Director

It's been awhile since Tokyo Ghoul has dished out any new episodes, but that will all change next year. Earlier this month, news broke that Tokyo Ghoul:Re will be getting an anime and mark the franchise's third season. However, the anime will not be returning with all of its original staff in tact.

Today, a new update about Tokyo Ghoul:Re confirmed the third season would be switching up its directors (via Moetron). Odahiro Watanabe will be stepping in for Shuhei Morita who oversaw the first seasons of Tokyo Ghoul. Chuuji Mikasano will work on series composition while Atsuko Nakajima does the character designs. As for the new season's producer, Studio Pierrot will be in-charge of releasing the series.

For now, fans are not sure what to make of the staffing shake up on Tokyo Ghoul, but there are some who are resistant. Studio Pierrot is a controversial name in the anime fandom given its history of fillers, and many blamed the production company for Tokyo Ghoul's widely panned second season. As for the change in directors, Odahiro has not worked on many shows as a lead director, but he has worked on a handful overall. The executive has been apart of series like Code Geass and Gurren Lagann, but the only other anime he has been a lead director on is Soul Buster.

If you are familiar with the Tokyo Ghoul sequel, then you will know the series follows an amnesiac Kaneki as he creates his own CCG squad. The hero leads a team known as the 'Quinx Squad' who is filled with others like Kaneki. The group houses investigators who are half-Ghoul, and the trailer gives each of the squad's original members a close-up.

Set in Tokyo, the new anime will catch up with Ken, but the character isn't one fans will remember. The boy is living under the name Haise Sasaki after he sustained permanent brain damage during his encounter with Kisho Arima. The amnesiac is leading a team of CCG investigators who are known as the 'Quinx Squad' who underwent a similar procedure that he did to channel their Ghoul powers. The group is able to fight like Ghouls while living lives as normal humans, and Tokyo Ghoul:re follows Ken/Sasaki as he begins to recount the life he forgot.