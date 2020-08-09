Toonami Promo Teases Batman's Return to the Block

Batman will soon be making his way back to Adult Swim's Toonami programming block for two weeks of movie action, and Toonami is celebrating with a new promo teasing this arrival. Warner Bros. and DC Comics is planning a huge virtual event for fans teasing all sorts of reveals for their future slate, and part of this celebration is a tie-in with Adult Swim that not only will bring DC animated content back to the block for the first time since it has made its grand return to TV but films as well.

This will involve two back to back weeks of that good Batman film content dubbed "Batman Dark Knights" which will bring Batman: Year One, Batman: Gotham Knight, and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Parts 1 and 2 to Toonami. Beginning on August 15th (with the second weekend set for the day of DC Fandome August 22nd), these films will make their debut and you can check out the promo in the video above!

The schedule for Toonami's Batman Dark Knights event breaks down as such for August 15th:

12:00AM - Batman: Year One

1:30AM - Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

And for August 22nd, the line up is as such:

12:00AM - Batman: Gotham Knight

1:30AM - Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

The last time DC content had been on Toonami was before its cancellation with Beware the Batman in 2014. Fans have been asking for more DC animated projects ever since the block made its return on Adult Swim, so this is definitely going to make a lot of fans happy! As for the main event, DC Fandome is touting a 24 hour long event (that includes these Toonami screenings) on August 22nd and the event is described like so:

"An unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984."

Are you excited for Batman's big return to Toonami? Would you want to see DC animated series return to the regular block schedule? Which movies are you hoping to see on the block next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

