DC Fandome Trailer Released

(Photo: DC / Warner Media)

DC Universe fans, your 2020 is about to get a lot better. DC has released a new trailer for DC Fandome, its upcoming event celebrating all things DC, including TV, Movies, video games, and of course, the DC Comics that started the entire franchise. As you can see in the trailer below, DC Fandome is boasting some big things, with a tagline that reads "Dear Fans, This is the experience you've been waiting for. DC's biggest names, exclusive reveals, free for everyone, 24 hours only. DC Fandome: A Global Experience." The event is set for August 22nd, at DCFandome.com - and we expect some pretty big things to come from it!

Here is the list of "big ticket" items that DC has already teased are going to be happening during DC Fandome:

If you've doubted that DC and Warner Media is ready to step out with their convention (a la Disney's D23), the list above is a compelling coutner-argument. Warner Media has managed to make its DC brand the hot talk of 2020 (especially during the coronavirus pandemic shut down of Hollywood), and this upcoming event should be the icing on that cake.

Here's the full description of what DC Fandome will be bringing to the table: "An unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984."

Various lanes of DC content will be virtually housed in 6 different, fully-programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome:

“Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall) DC WatchVerse DC YouVerse DC KidsVerse DC InsiderVerse DC FunVerse.

Content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language. No tickets or entry fees are required - the event is free to any DC fans online.

DC Fandome will take place on August 22nd.

