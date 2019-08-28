Viral Post Has Fans Imagining The Perfect Toonami Theme Park

Disney has recently unleashed a portion of its theme park that focuses on the universe of Star Wars with an “Avengers Campus” currently in the works showing off the heores and villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Universal Studios Japan is featuring anime franchises in the forms of Attack On Titan, Detective Conan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Sailor Moon attractions to name a few. We’re even going to be getting a theme park based on the properties created by the wildly popular Studio Ghibli including My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. What better time than now to introduce more theme parks based on properties of the past, including a Toonami themed amusement park?

Twitter User, and popular content creator, Lenarr Young introduced the idea of Cartoon Network working to put together a theme park with both Toonami and Adult Swim, which certainly would be a good idea considering the popularity of the aforementioned theme parks:

Adult swim and Cartoon Network need a theme park 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Lenarr Young (@Lenarr_) August 18, 2019

Was there any better marketing system for anime in the West than Toonami? Acting as the programming block that introduced viewers to the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Gundam Wing, Tenchi Muyo, and a slew of other anime series, who’s to say if these franchises would be as popular as they are today had Toonami not been created. Though it originally aired in the afternoons, and suffered from a brief hiatus, the popularity of the programming block with its robotic host Tom was so strong that Cartoon Network brought back Toonami in 2012, where it is currently airing on Saturday nights.

Toonami is still managing to introduce entirely new western audiences to popular anime franchises, with recent examples of this being Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia, and Fire Force to name a few. Other popular summer anime such as Dr. Stone are looking to make their appearances on the animated action block shortly, still continuing the “good work” of bringing anime to fans in the west who may otherwise never get the chance to experience it.

As mentioned earlier, amusement parks have long teamed up with entertainment outlets and conglomerates to add a little flair to their proceedings. Six Flags, for example, has numerous rides and attractions that are based around the properties of Warner Brothers, including the heroes and villains of the DC Universe. When push comes to shove, fans are way more likely to ride a “Batman” themed roller coaster than a generic one.

