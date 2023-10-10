Massive Anime Poll Ranks Its Top 10 Villains

When it comes to anime, there are more villains in play than anyone can count. From romance rivals to shonen nemeses, every anime needs a good villain. Of course, some are better than others, and the fandom has long showed out for its most beloved baddies. And now, a massive anime poll has been tallied to reveal which anime villains are the fandom's best.

The poll comes from X (Twitter) as the user NORBOLOGY went viral over their latest anime poll. It was there more than five million netizens heeded the call and voted for their favorite anime villains. Now, the results are in, and it seems like Haikyuu took home the win despite heavy competition.

Want to know more? You can read up on the poll's top ten picks below:

Oikawa – 4.6 million

Makima – 1.4 million

Sukuna – 349,293

Eren – 338,529

Chrollo – 169,873

Dabi – 142,092

Wizen – 88,146

Mahito – 83,051

Light Yagami – 79,873

Geto Suguru – 71,085



As you can see, Haikyuu won this poll with ease as more than 50% of responders voted for Oikawa. You might not consider a volleyball player a villain in the grand scheme of thing, but Oikawa is just special like that. Thanks to his athletic gifts, Oikawa is a beast in the game, but he is also a definite threat whenever out of their uniform. So while Makima and Sukuna did rank high in this poll, the monsters could not overcome Oikawa's reign.

Outside of these top picks, the huge poll went on to list 15 more anime villains who earned votes. From Naruto to Dragon Ball and Devilman Crybaby, the full list pays homage to every kind of villain. So for those interested in seeing who else made the poll's cut, you can read the breakdown below:

Madara Uchiha



Toji Fushiguro



Bachi Kagura



Sae Itoshi



Azula



Itachi Uchiha



Frieza



Johan Liebert



Dio Brando



Ryo Asuka



Hisoka



Kaido



Garou



Shogo Makishima



Zeke Yeager



What do you think about this latest anime poll? Are you surprised by the results here...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!