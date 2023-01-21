Chainsaw Man Clip Gives Makima a Gorgeous CG Makeover

Of the many characters that were introduced in the first season of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, Makima still has the most mystery surrounding her as the leader of the Devil Hunting organization has shown that she is far more than a regular human. While fans wait for word on a second season of the popular MAPPA production, one fan has decided to imagine what Makima might have looked like a computer-generated makeover as anime fans continue to speculate on the Devil Hunter's true motivations and powers.

Makima had some major moments in Chainsaw Man's first season, with the anime showing her control over Denji while revealing that she is far from your normal human being. When the assault was launched on Denji and company by the Katana Man and the Snake Devil, Makima was caught in the crossfire and was shot multiple times. Mysteriously, Makima sprung back to life and got some terrifying revenge on her opponents, with a following episode seeing the leader of the devil hunters going to extreme lengths to make sure her underlings were safe and sound. If Chainsaw Man does receive a second season, expect more mysteries surrounding Makima to be revealed.

Chainsaw Makima

One Tik Tok Animator showed off their skills when it came to recreating Makima's look using a new platform, with Chainsaw Man capturing the mystery and menace of the character that is currently pulling Denji's strings as she places him in the path of the Gun Devil:

Computer-generated animation isn't new to the medium of anime, with even Chainsaw Man employing the style for some of its battles, with Denji's alternate devil self often using the animation technique. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero employing all computer-generated animation to bring the Shonen heroes to life, it will be interesting to see how the style is used in the future of the medium. Studio MAPPA has quite a few projects on the horizon, and it's clear that the animation house will continue to use cg animation in bringing some of its properties to life.

What do you think of this new brief take on Makima of Chainsaw Man fame? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.