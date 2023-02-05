Chainsaw Man: Nayuta Is More Like Makima Than We Thought

Chainsaw Man has officially reintroduced the new Control Devil, Nayuta, with the newest chapter of the series, and fans have seen how much more like Makima than we originally had thought! Makima's defeat was one of the more unique ends to the first part of the series than fans could have ever guessed, but rather than be eliminated completely, it was revealed that all Denji had done was force the Control Devil to reincarnate within a new body. He's been taking care of this new Control Devil ever since, but we have gotten very few looks at how that life has been going.

With Part 2's latest chapters finally revealing more of Denji's life since the end of the first part of the series, the cliffhanger from the previous chapter teased we'd finally get to see how Nayuta has been doing all this time. The newest chapter reveals that as a result of this new life, Denji is living under some very strict house rules. Further revealing Nayuta is after the same kind of control Makima once had over Denji, there are also some other similarities that quickly come to light.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Nayuta is Just Like Makima

Chapter 119 of Chainsaw Man reveals Denji's apartment with Nayuta, and he describes her as a roommate with an "extreme personality." He's been living under some very intense, yet odd restrictions such as not opening the fridge (perhaps as a nod to the fact he ate Makima), counting each of their farts, and not to be kissed in front of her. It's then revealed that Nayuta has a bunch of dogs under her control much like Makima did, but the biggest similarity comes soon after.

When Yoru takes over and kisses Denji, Nayuta arrives and soon sends a chain through Yoru's skull. Calling her a "thief," it's the biggest comparison between the two Control Devils we have seen yet. These chains are what Makima utilized when she unleashed the full scope of her abilities back then. It goes to show that regardless of the person themselves, it seems like there's going to be a base personality given from the devil reincarnated. It's just a matter of figuring out which traits belong to the Control Devil, and which belong to Nayuta.

