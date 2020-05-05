Tower of God Episode 6 Clip Teases Deadly New Test (Exclusive)

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Crunchyroll shocked fans everywhere when they announced they were partnering with WEBTOON on a series of new anime adaptations taking on some of the most popular webcomics running today. This effort began with the major launch of Tower of God with the Spring anime season, and the series has been a huge hit with fans five episodes in. With the next episode of the series coming soon, ComicBook.com is here to share an exclusive preview clip for Episode 6 featuring the next deadly test. You can check it out in the video above!

Tower of God Episode 6 is scheduled to debut with Crunchyroll on Wednesday, May 6th at 9:30AM CDT. Titled "Position Selection," Crunchyroll describes the episode as such, "What will Khun do after meeting Rachel? The position selection begins, and despite struggling with their assignments, the examinees grow closer. Meanwhile, someone watches them and ruminates from afar..."

After Anaak and Endorsi Jahad teased a conflict in during the Crown game, they're finally making good on their promise! The series has seen the world around the Tower open up little by little with each passing test, and the Princesses of Jahad remain one of the core mysteries from these first few episodes.

If the dynamic between Anaak and Endorsi is anything to go by, then surely there is quite the animosity between all of the Jahad royalty. What mysteries surrounding this royal family will be unveiled as the rest of the series evolves? What are you hoping to see? Are you excited to see what's to come in the next episode of Tower of God?

You can currently find Tower of God now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they officially describe the series as such, "Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

How do you think this fight between the two Jahads will go? How do you feel about the anime so far now that it's a few episodes in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

