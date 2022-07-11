Tower of God to Go on Indefinite Hiatus

Tower of God is one of the most popular manhwa series around, and its anime only lifted the series higher with fans worldwide. However, all stories stories wax and wane including Tower of God. A new report reveals the series is taking an indefinite hiatus soon, and it will give its creator some time to rest.

The update revealed Tower of God plans to go on hiatus once chapter 550 goes live. The indefinite break could last however long and for good reason. Currently, reports suggest the hiatus is being taken so Tower of God's creator can improve his physical condition. As you can imagine, fans are sending the artist all the best wishes, so they don't mind waiting for SIU to recover.

For those who haven't kept up with Tower of God, this hiatus marks one of a few breaks the series has taken, but only time will tell if this hiatus is the longest. SIU began the series under Naver Webtoon in June 2010 and has since become one of the biggest manhwa titles globally. With its own anime and merchandise on hand, Tower of God has kept fans entertained for over a decade, so SIU certainly deserves a break if that is what he needs!

Want to know more about Tower of God? You can check out its official synopsis below before reading up on the manhwa:

"Twenty-Fifth Bam must journey skyward in a mysterious tower if he has any chance of reuniting with his best friend Rachel, even if that means facing his own death. Before mysteriously disappearing into the tower gates before his very eyes, Rachel cautions Bam to forget all about her. Unwilling to lose her, Bam enters the Tower completely surrounded by Shinsu ― a divine and magical water, at his own peril."

What do you think of this latest Tower of Godupdate? Do you think the series will reach its endgame any time soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.