Tower of God Season 2 Trailer Released

Tower of God was one of the most intriguing Webtoon series adaptations that fans wanted to see more of, and now the series is getting ready for its confirmed second season with a special new trailer! The first season of the series taking on SIU's long running webseries ended up being the major standout out of Crunchyroll's collaboration with Webtoon that saw many webcomics making their full anime adaptation debut. Much like The God of High School and Noblesse, fans wanted to see Tower of God continue with new episodes and now it's officially going to happen!

Crunchyroll officially announced during their special industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo last weekend that Tower of God will be officially returning for Season 2. While details are scarce about what we can expect to see from the new season, or when we can actually expect to see the new episodes making their premiere, the series has celebrated its announcement for Season 2 with a slick trailer going back over some of the biggest events from the first season and ominous teases for what's to come next. You can check out the trailer below as released by Crunchyroll:

While there are still very few details about Tower of God's second season just yet, SIU had the following to say about the new anime announcement, "It seems like season 1 of the animation just came out yesterday, but now I'll have a chance to see all of you again through season 2! I'm so grateful to all of the anime production staff as well as the readers, and I can't wait to see how season 2 turns out. Thank you as always for all your support!"

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series before the new episodes premiere, you can now find Tower of God streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first season as such, "Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

Are you excited to see Tower of God returning for Season 2? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? How did you like the first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!