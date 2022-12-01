Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Casts Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, and More

It looks like Transformers is ready to roll out its Autobots once again! Not long ago, Paramount put out the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and the footage can only be described as wild. Everyone from Optimus Prime to Optimus Primal appears in the reel. And of course, we have now learned who all is voicing the Beasts we've been waiting on.

According to Deadline, Peter Dinklage has joined the cast as Scourge while Liza Koshy voices Arcee. John DiMaggio will bring Stratosphere to life while David Sobolov oversees Rhinox. Finally, Michaela Jae Rodriguez is voicing Nightbird, Cristo Fernandez is voicing Wheeljack, and Tobe Nwigwe is taking care of Reek.

The Transformers Cast So Far

This new cast update is the latest Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had dropped on fans. After all, we have known for some time that Anthony Ramos would lead the movie's human characters alongside Dominique Fishback. As for the film's main mechs, Peter Cullen confirmed he would reprise his role as Optimus Prime while Ron Perlman was brought on for Optimus Primal. Pete Davison was cast as Mirage, and the astounding Michelle Yeoh was announced as Airazor's voice actor.

For those unfamiliar with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the movie is set to debut next June under director Steven Caple Jr. It will take fans on a wild ride through the late '90s as Optimus Prime and his Autobot gang are faced with a new threat. They will be forced to work with the Maximals, a new breed of Transformers modeled after animals rather than cars, to take down the Decepticon threat.

