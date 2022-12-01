Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors including Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

Power is PRIMAL. Watch the new teaser trailer for #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts, in theatres June 9, 2023. pic.twitter.com/anLMwR47Xs — Transformers (@transformers) December 1, 2022

How Many Transformers Movies Are There?

When Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is released in 2023, the live-action film franchise for Transformers will include seven movies. Kicking off with 2007's Transformers, the first five movies in the series were all directed by Michael Bay and in order include: 2009's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen; 2011's Transformers: Dark of the Moon; 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction; and 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight. The series was given the soft reboot treatment with 2017's Bumblebee, a solo movie that also dialed back the action to the 1980s. The upcoming Rise of the Beasts will take place in the 1990s.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has a release date of June 9, 2023.