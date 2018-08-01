‘Trigun’ is Now Available on Crunchyroll

When you ask anime fans about their favorite series, or most influential ones, chances are they’re going to say Yasuhiro Nightow’s Trigun. Although it’s not one of the most famous series when comparing to other heavy hitters, it’s definitely one of the most important.

Now as many fans as possible can see it for themselves as Trigun is now available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

For fans more familiar with the series’ English dub on Toonami back in the day, the dub is also available for streaming on FunimationNOW. But the English subtitled version will most likely be a new experience for many fans who once saw the series on television.

Regardless of language, however, Trigun is one of the strongest anime series to this day for its aesthetic, character designs, and overall world that fans still stick with to this day.

For those unfamiliar with Trigun, the series was first created by Yasuhiro Nightow for Tokuma Shouten’s Shonen Captain magazine in 1995. The series was compiled into three volumes before being cancelled in 1997. The series was later revived as Trigun Maximum for Shonen Gahosha’s Young King Ours magazine until it ended its run officially in 2008.

Most fans are familiar with the anime adaptation of the series, however. Produced by Madhouse, the anime series ran from April to September 1998 for 26 episode. The series actually didn’t get that big of a response in Japan, but found a greater success overseas when the series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2003. It makes a lot of sense, considering the overall “western” feel of the series.

Even when the series found major success in North America, as fans were really drawn to its Japanese take on traditional Americana, the series still never quite found a place in Japan. For the same reason fans in the United States were drawn to the series, Japanese fans seemed to not quite gel with.

As for the plot, Crunchyroll describes Trigun as such:

“Vash the Stampede is a wanted gunslinger with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. His path of destruction reaches across the wastelands of a desert planet. Oddly enough, for such an infamous outlaw, there’s no proof he’s ever taken a life. In fact, he’s a pacifist who’s more doofus than desperado. There’s definitely a whole lot more to Vash than his reputation lets on.”