Trigun Stampede Confirms Release Date, Opening and Ending Themes

Trigun Stampede has been steadily getting ready to make its big comeback with a full reboot anime series, and now fans know exactly when to tune in with the confirmation of the new anime's release date and the opening and ending themes! Like many other classics in recent years, Yasuhiro Nightow's original action series is getting full reboot anime. But unlike many of the others, it will be dramatically different than before as it will feature fully 3DCG animation along with new designs for many of the fan favorite characters seen in the original manga or anime runes of the series.

Trigun Stampede is now inching closer to its big debut in January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and to help get fans hyped, the anime has launched a new trailer. This new trailer not only confirms it will be launching on January 7th in Japan, but reveals that the opening theme is titled "TOMBI" as performed by Kvi Baba. Revealed in the trailer also is the ending theme, "Hoshi no Kuzu α" as performed by Salyu x haruka nakamura. Check it out below:

When to Watch Trigun Stampede

Directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs, Trigun Stampede will be hitting screens across Japan on January 7th. Crunchyroll has previously announced that they will be streaming the new series internationally upon its launch. They have yet to set a specific release time for the new episodes as of this writing, but at least that way fans can rest easy knowing they will be able to check out this new reboot series soon.

Original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow will be involved with the creative process with the new series too, and the voice cast for the reboot thus far includes the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood, Koki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers, TARAKO as Zazie the Beast, and Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad.

How are you liking the look of Trigun Stampede so far? Will you be checking it out when it hits next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!