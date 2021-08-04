Adult Swim Fans Are Thrilled With Tuca And Bertie's Renewal
Adult Swim made a lot of fans happy earlier today when the Cartoon Network programming block revealed that Tuca & Bertie had been renewed for a third season. With the channel bringing the animated series following the strange world of these two avian best friends back from the verge of cancellation following Netflix announcing that Tuca & Bertie would not return to the streaming service for a second season, it's clear that Adult Swim fans have grown fond of the series as the show has been renewed for a new season before the ending of its latest installments.
Adult Swim shared the big news via its Official Twitter Account, getting many responses from happy fans that are looking forward to seeing the continued adventures of Tuca & Bertie:
They're not flying the coop just yet. @tucaandbertie is coming back for season 3 🐦 pic.twitter.com/748YdqnBxC— adult swim (@adultswim) August 4, 2021
Are you excited that Tuca & Bertie has been renewed?
The Best Thing On Television
Can we all just take a moment to acknowledge how [adult swim] is the best thing on TV?— thallyari (@Thalyy36) August 4, 2021
The Claps Are Noted
BEFORE👏S2👏EVEN👏FINISHES pic.twitter.com/nD16eWFJB5— Ashberry8650 (@Ash86501) August 4, 2021
It's Happening
Favorite Show Ever
this is my favorite show. EVER!!! SO GLAD TO HEAR WE'RE GETTING ANOTHER SEASON!!— kiki 🦋✨ (@offbeatkiki) August 4, 2021
Go Time
Adult Swim Do What Netflix Don't
Netflix could never— 𝖒𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖊 (@CoolestFluff) August 4, 2021
Roll Out The Daniel Bryan Chant
YES YES YES— Bri 🏳️⚧️ 🐸 frog shop enthusiast (@Artizonka) August 4, 2021
Adult Swim Got The Hookup
Adult swim coming in whith the hookup.— Matthew Morrissey (@A21starman) August 4, 2021
JoJo Crossover When?
Spicy Lady News🌶🖥🗣:
Tuca & Bertie has been green lit for a season 3!! 💚💖 pic.twitter.com/P373n123UA— YARE YARE DAWA 🦋🗡🔥💖 (@spicyladyent) August 4, 2021