Adult Swim Fans Are Thrilled With Tuca And Bertie's Renewal

Adult Swim made a lot of fans happy earlier today when the Cartoon Network programming block revealed that Tuca & Bertie had been renewed for a third season. With the channel bringing the animated series following the strange world of these two avian best friends back from the verge of cancellation following Netflix announcing that Tuca & Bertie would not return to the streaming service for a second season, it's clear that Adult Swim fans have grown fond of the series as the show has been renewed for a new season before the ending of its latest installments.

Adult Swim shared the big news via its Official Twitter Account, getting many responses from happy fans that are looking forward to seeing the continued adventures of Tuca & Bertie:

They're not flying the coop just yet. @tucaandbertie is coming back for season 3 🐦 pic.twitter.com/748YdqnBxC — adult swim (@adultswim) August 4, 2021

