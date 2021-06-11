Tuca & Bertie Hypes Season 2 Premiere With Adorable Live-Action Promo

Adult Swim is hyping the upcoming premiere of Tuca & Bertie Season 2 with an adorable live-action promo featuring the voices behind the titular duo, Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong! Originally making its debut with the Netflix streaming service before being unceremoniously canceled, the Lisa Hanawalt created original animated series was saved by Adult Swim who soon confirmed that a second season would be coming our way not long after that cancellation. Now after that long wait, Tuca & Bertie's second season will officially be making its debut later this weekend with Adult Swim.

As a way to hype up the upcoming broadcast debut of the series, and its much anticipated second season debut, Adult Swim tapped the main duo for a hilarious live-action take on the series' intro that sees Tiffany Haddish (who voices Tuca) and Ali Wong (who voices Bertie) dressing as their characters while donning huge bird heads before re-enacting the opening's first few minutes. You can check it out in the video above!

Walter Newman, Adult Swim's SVP of comedy development, previously spoke to the Los Angeles Times about picking up Tuca & Bertie shortly after it was cancelled, “When ‘Tuca & Bertie’ became available, I immediately got on the phone,” Newman began. “I probably overplayed my hand, but at the same time, I got emails from so many people in our company, asking ‘Hey, do you think this is a possibility? Can we get this?’ It was something that all of us were really invested in.” It was clear that the interest was there!

As for what we can expect to see from Season 2 of the series, Adult Swim officially describes Tuca & Bertie as such, "Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!"

