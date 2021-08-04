✖

Tuca And Bertie rose like a phoenix from the ashes following the cancellation of the animated series on Netflix, with Cartoon Network's Adult Swim renewing the series for a second season, and is sure to make fans happy with the latest announcement that the animated adventures of the two feathered friends will be returning for a season three. Starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the titular characters, the surreal series enters a world of anthropomorphic characters and plant people as Tuca and Bertie navigate their lives while dealing with jobs, relationship issues, and everything in-between.

The second season of Tuca And Bertie started where the first season left off, adding a wrinkle in which the main characters of the series began exploring whether or not their reliance on one another was negatively affecting their lives. With Tuca continuing to work a mundane nine-to-five job while also attempting to explore her love of baking, Bertie continued to struggle with the responsibilities of adulthood and finding a relationship right for her.

The Official Twitter Account for Adult Swim confirmed that Tuca And Bertie would be returning for a third season, with a brand new image showing off the two best friends, along with Bertie's boyfriend, Speckle, voiced by the Walking Dead star Steven Yueng:

They're not flying the coop just yet. @tucaandbertie is coming back for season 3 🐦 pic.twitter.com/748YdqnBxC — adult swim (@adultswim) August 4, 2021

The Senior Vice President of Adult Swim, Walter Newman, originally went into detail about how the Cartoon Network programming block was able to save the series from cancellation:

"When ‘Tuca & Bertie’ became available, I immediately got on the phone. I probably overplayed my hand, but at the same time, I got emails from so many people in our company, asking ‘Hey, do you think this is a possibility? Can we get this?’ It was something that all of us were really invested in.”

For those who have yet to dive into the surreal animated series, Adult Swim released an official description for Tuca And Bertie's second season:

"Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full of relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!"