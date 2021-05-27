Tuca & Bertie Creator Explains How The Show Was Saved

✖

Tuca & Bertie’s second season is coming up very soon and the creator explained how the show got another lease on life. Lisa Hanawalt is one of the minds behind Bojack Horseman and had a fun hit for Netflix on her hands. When the streaming platform decided not to continue the series, fans were crushed. Hanawalt talked to the Los Angeles Times about how the series got saved. It turns out that when the cancellation got announced, Adult Swim swooped right in. Walter Newman from the network was adamant that they try and salvage the story. With an audience already established and calling for more of Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish’s characters, it was really a no-brainer. Their choice has been rewarded in the early going with full-throated fan support on social media. It will be interesting to see how Netflix reacts when the viewership numbers emerge.

“I just was kind of in limbo, not quite knowing if the show could be saved or not,” Hanawalt explained. “I was a bit pessimistic at times. I had all these ideas for Season 2 that I was really excited about, and I wasn’t sure whether to save those ideas on the off chance that we could have another shot at it, or use those ideas in something else.”

“When ‘Tuca & Bertie’ became available, I immediately got on the phone,” Walter Newman, Adult Swim’s SVP of comedy development added. “I probably overplayed my hand, but at the same time, I got emails from so many people in our company, asking ‘Hey, do you think this is a possibility? Can we get this?’ It was something that all of us were really invested in.”

Adult Swim dropped an official description of the second season of Tuca & Bertie:

"Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!"

