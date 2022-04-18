Netflix’s UItraman Releases Dark Trailer and Poster for Final Season

Ultraman has finally released its highly anticipated second season with Netflix, and now it’s set to continue with a third and final season of the series! Tsuburaya Productions teamed up with Netflix for a brand new take on their classic Tokusatsu franchise that adapted the events of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi’s original manga series. The first season of the anime was such a hit that it was quickly confirmed to return for a second season. Now that this new season has finally made its debut on Netflix worldwide, it has now been confirmed that the anime will be returning for one final round.

As fans start making their way through the newest episodes of Ultraman’s second season on Netflix, it seems like there’s going to be quite the intense follow up. Netflix has announced that Ultraman will be returning for a third and final season, officially dubbed Ultraman: Final, some time next year. While there are no concrete release date details for the new season just yet, an ominous trailer and poster tease that the titular Ultraman will be facing his toughest fight in the series yet. You can check out the announcement trailer and poster for Ultraman: Final below:

Potential returning staff and cast have yet to be confirmed for the third and final season just yet, but the first two seasons of Netflix’s Ultraman anime have been directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki for Production I.G. and SOLA Digital Arts. The second season of the series adds some new members to the cast as the fights are getting bigger and more intense than the ones seen over the course in the first season, but it seems like that intensity is only getting more intense with this final season coming next year.

Thankfully there is still plenty of time to catch up before the final season hits as the first two seasons of Ultraman are now streaming on Netflix. They officially describe the series as such, “Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary ‘Giant of Light’ now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

