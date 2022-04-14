Ultraman Season 2 Is Available Now on Netflix

Much like Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and countless other giant monsters, Ultraman has been a fixture in the Japanese landscape for decades, first arriving on the scene in the 1960s and spawning countless television series and films that have told the story of the technologically advanced hero. With one of the latest offerings being an anime series that actually follows the son of the original Ultraman, Netflix had dropped six new episodes of this television show which offers a very different take on the kaiju fighter.

The first season of Ultraman’s anime ventured into brand new territory for the monster fighter, by focusing on the character’s son attempting to fight off an alien version rather than the more traditional take on the character. While the first season of the series had thirteen episodes to its name, the second has only released six so far, leaving fans wondering if a third season is on the way to give more installments of the series to meet the initial release.

You can check out the newest episodes of Ultraman on Netflix here, with six new episodes arriving to further tell the tale of the next generation of monster fighters.

For those who have yet to check out this new anime series featuring the classic kaiju fighter from Japan, Ultraman, Netflix offered the following official description that once again brings us back to this world of technologically advanced fighters and the giant monsters that populate the world:

“Decades ago, a hero from the stars left this world in peace. Now, the son of Ultraman must rise to protect the Earth from a new alien threat.”

Ultraman is set to make waves in a big way within the “Shin Universe”, the line of films created by Neon Genesis Evangelion creator, Hideaki Anno, as Shin Ultraman is scheduled for a future release. Following this release, Anno will also have his next work, Shin Kamen Rider, hit theaters, with artwork of Godzilla, Eva Unit 01, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider in this new universe assembling, which has fans wondering if a crossover project might be in the works.

Will you be binging these new episodes of Ultraman on Netflix? Do you think a “Shin Universe” crossover is actually in the works? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju fighters.